MARIETTA — A man was shot and killed by a Cobb police officer out-side a motel near Six Flags Over Georgia on Tuesday while attempting to flee authorities, according to police.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Guest Inn, located at 95 South Service Road, said Sgt. Wayne Delk, spokesman for Cobb police.
Delk said an officer was patrolling the motel on foot when he smelled what he believed to be illegal drugs — likely marijuana — coming from one of the rooms.
The officer tried to get inside the motel room, which had an open front door. The suspect did not allow the officer inside, Delk said.
The officer called for back-up and was waiting on a warrant when the male suspect ran past him into the parking lot and got into a car, Delk said.
“There were other officers there also. They gave chase and actually got into a tussle with him,” Delk said. “He got into a vehicle and began to drive off, dragging at least two officers with him.”
One of the officers fired his weapon and the suspect was killed, Delk said. It’s unclear how many shots were fired or how many times the man was struck. His identity has not been released.
An officer who was dragged by the fleeing car was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery, Delk said.
The investigation was turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Tuesday evening, which is standard protocol for any shooting involving a Cobb police officer.