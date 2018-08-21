MARIETTA — Two consecutive life sentences without parole.
That’s the sentence handed down by Cobb Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark to Jonathan Wheeler, formerly of Stockbridge, who was convicted of murdering 46-year-old Jerry Moore in Moore’s Marietta home in 2014.
“Brutal and vicious is almost mild for what happened in this case,” Clark said Monday before delivering the sentence. “Senseless, as well. There was just really no reason for a person to have to die like that.”
According to investigators, Wheeler stabbed Moore 32 times in what chief assistant district at-torney Jesse Evans called “one of the worst crime scenes that I’ve ever had to experience as a major crimes prosecutor in the DA’s office.”