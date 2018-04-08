CARTERSVILLE — Cartersville-based H&H Realty LLC has announced plans for a new industrial park in Bartow’s northeast quadrant.
“It’s a project we’re calling ICP, which stands for Interstate Commerce Park,” said H&H broker Mark Harris. “We’re going to be developing 62 acres and building six different buildings totaling around 380,000 square feet.”
Harris, a real estate veteran of almost 40 years, said the anticipated budget for the project will be between $25 million to $28 million.
“We’re in the planning stages right now and we’ll start our permitting process in the next four weeks,” he said. “And we hope to break ground by early summer and start building spaces for lease by the first quarter of 2019.”
Assuming planning, zoning and permitting goes smoothly, Harris said he expects construction to take nine to 12 months.
The planned development will be north of Cass White Road, in between Grogan Road and Spring Place Road.
Once completed, Harris said the park will provide high-quality “flex spaces” ranging from 5,000 square feet to more than 100,000 square feet.
“Target tenants are small service companies, medium redistribution firms, small light industrial users [and] training centers, to name a few,” Harris said. “Once completed and fully occupied, employment estimates range from several dozen new jobs to over 100 new jobs.”
The property itself is being developed by a subsidiary of New York-based Eckstein Properties.