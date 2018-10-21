CELEBS
Organizers of this year’s Rome International Film Festival have announced that this year’s festival will feature celebrity guests headlined by actor Judge Reinhold.
Reinhold is known for such films as “Stripes,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High," "Ruthless People," the “Beverly Hills Cop” trilogy, and the Disney Christmas franchise, "The Santa Clause."
The actor will be attending two screenings at the festival as well as Q&A sessions following both films.
On Friday, Nov. 2, at 8:30 p.m., Reinhold will screen “Over Her Dead Body” (1990) at the DeSoto Theatre followed by a Q&A. Enid (Maureen Mueller) walks in on her husband, Harry (Reinhold), and her sister, Jane (Elizabeth Perkins) together — a tryst inspired by their mutual frustration with the insufferable Enid. In the midst of Enid’s fury, violence breaks out, and June accidentally kills her sister. Harry and June desperately try to make the death look like an accident while navigating their own relationship.
On Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., Reinhold will join organizers and festivalgoers for a Q&A session following a legacy screening of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” (1982) at the Rome City Auditorium, followed by a Q&A and behind-the-scenes stories about the development and production of the classic comedy.
Amber Nash is another notable name attending RIFF this year. Nash is the voice talent behind the character of Pam Poovey on the hit television series “Archer.” She’ll be present for a Q&A following her short film “That Was Awesome!!,” which screens on Friday, Nov. 2 at 3:30 p.m. at the Desoto Theatre.
OPENING / CLOSING NIGHT
RIFF’s opening night presentation will be the adventurous documentary “White Tide: The Legend of Culebra” on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium. Directed by Theo Love, “White Tide” is the story of Rodney Hayden and his plan — fueled by a combination of economic desperation and blissful ignorance — to retrieve a possibly mythical $2 million stash of cocaine from its reported Caribbean hiding place. Director Theo Love and producer Bryan Storkel will participate in a Q&A session following the film.
The closing night film is the comedy “Miss Arizona” on Sunday, Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium. The film is produced by Rome native and Darlington grad Michael McAlpin and written/directed by his wife Autumn McAlpin. It stars Johanna Braddy, Missi Pyle and Steve Guttenberg in a story about a former pageant queen embarking on an all-night adventure with four unlikely friends she meets at a women’s shelter.
HALLOWEEN AT RIFF
For the first time ever, RIFF will be screening a film on Halloween. On Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. “The Millbrook Summoning” will be screened at Brand RED Studios. Directed by Georgia director Raymond Wood, the film is the story of four student filmmakers who set out to explore an abandoned building famous for its connection with the occult. As their journey becomes littered with strange behavior and unexplained phenomena, it becomes clear the horror they are attempting to document may already be lurking among them.
OTHER FILMS
When Jeff Tried to Save the World
Friday, Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m.
Rome City Auditorium
When Jeff discovers that the bowling alley he manages is being sold, he must do everything he can to save the place he’s come to call home. The film stars Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) and Jim O’Heir (Parks and Recreation). Writer/Director, Kendal Goldberg, will be in attendance.
Path of the Past
Saturday, Nov.3, 4:30 p.m.
Rome City Auditorium
(World Premiere)
A feature documentary which integrates a grandson’s own effort to retrace his grandfather’s narrow survival through all five major European campaigns and first-hand accounts of soldiers and civilians alike.
Holden On
Friday, Nov. 3, 1 p.m.
Rome City Auditorium
No longer your average boy-next-door, Holden Layfield weaves audiences through his harrowing tale in a film set in the early 1990’s. After succumbing to secret battle with mental illness, Holden evolves from a beloved, small-town Georgia football player to a lost, self-medicating prophet. Based on a true story.
Chimera
Friday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m.
DeSoto Theatre
(Georgia Premiere)
A brilliant but disturbed scientist freezes his children alive, while he races to cure their deadly genetic disease by decoding the DNA of the immortal Turritosis jellyfish.
Produced in the United Arab Emirates, the film stars Henry Ian Cusick (Lost & The 100), and Kathleen Quinlan (Apollo 13, Event Horizon, The Hills Have Eyes).
TICKETS
RIFF offers a Student Scholars Program (made possible by RACA) that allows students to attend the film screenings and industry workshops for Free. For more information about the scholarship program, visit online at www.riffga.com/student-scholars/.
Those interested in attending the festival can buy individual movie tickets, day passes or all access passes. Tickets are available online at riffga.com as well as at the festival box office (Rome City Auditorium) starting Nov. 1 at 9 a.m.
Festival Passes are now on sale at www.riffga.com. All-Access Passes and Film & Workshop Passes grant admission throughout the entire festival, but individual day passes, and screening tickets may be purchased.
For more information about the Rome International Film Festival, visit online at www.riffga.com or follow the festival on Facebook.