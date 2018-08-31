The city of Adairsville has filed a Development of Regional Interest application for a 750,000 square foot warehouse for Stanton Industrial on a 48.5-acre tract inside the city limits of Adairsville.
C2 Partners LLC is listed as the developer for the project on land owned by HJ Brothers Realty of Hauppage, New York. The site is to the west of U.S. 41 on the north side of Adairsville just before the Gordon County line.
The DRI application indicates the value of the property after build-out is completed is estimated at $45 million. It is estimated that the project will result in close to half a million in annual local tax revenue.
The warehouse and distribution facility is estimated to add 1,250 vehicle trips per day
The project is expected to be ready for occupancy in June of 2020.