A Kennesaw mother and son’s photos of a unique red-tailed hawk they spotted in Cobb is flying across the internet after being shared by the Atlanta Audubon Society.
What Kristi Eison and her 15-year-old son Ethan spotted was a red-tailed hawk near Mt. Paran Christian School not far from Kennesaw Mountain, but it’s not just any hawk — other than a few dark feathers on its back, it was almost entirely white with a slight red tint.
“We were in our car driving — we turned onto Barrett Parkway from Stilesboro Road, and he looked up thinking it was a white bag in a tree, and we did a double-take and we were like, ‘Oh my gosh, that is a bird,’” Kristi Eison said of the June 24 sighting. “I busted down the street as fast as I could, popped a U-turn and made it all the way back, and it was just still sitting there.”
The two shot video and photos of what they believed was a rare find, sending them to the Atlanta Audubon Society to help identify the bird.
The organization shared the photos on its Facebook page July 12, but admitted that its nearly all-white plumage made officials wonder if the bird had been affected by albinism — a state of absent pigmentation or coloration — or leucism, a similar condition in which an animal has a partial loss of pigmentation.
After contacting Hein Van Grouw at the Natural History Museum in London, the organization reported back that the bird likely has a genetic condition called Ino, which creates a pale appearance because of a recessive mutation on their sex chromosomes that affects melanin production.
“It is often assumed that white birds are albino. However, albinism greatly diminishes the eyesight of birds and thus almost all albino birds die shortly after gaining independence from their parents,” read Atlanta Audubon’s July 12 post. “This bird appearing to be an independent adult supports the conclusion that the bird is an Ino. Additionally, a few dark feathers on the back would eliminate a true albino.”
The Eisons have been birdwatching for about two years. Residing in a home off Stilesboro Road near a small lake, Kristi Eison says they live within a rich environment for birds, with the pair likely seeing at least 15 to 20 different species, including regular feeder birds like cardinals, blue jays and orioles.
“But definitely we had never seen anything like that white hawk near our house,” she said.
Ethan, a rising sophomore at Kennesaw Mountain High School, says the hobby is one he picked up from his mother after she began hanging bird feeders around the house.
“In my free time, I would sit down and watch them. Sometimes it’s funny, because we’ll catch our cat looking out at it and there will be 10 birds out there,” Ethan said. “I see a bunch of blue herons down at the lake.”
As of mid-week last week, Kristi Eison said the Atlanta Audubon Society reported that their photos had reached more than 462,000 Facebook users and received more than 38,000 likes, comments and shares. A video on the chapter’s YouTube page tallied nearly 1,000 views.
Ethan said he didn’t expect their images to go viral.
“That’s cool that people seem to be interested in a bird that is very rare,” Ethan said, “but it’s kind of dumb that some people were commenting, saying ‘That would look good on my wall,’ as in killing it and stuffing it — why would you want to do that if it’s endangered?”
His mother hesitates to share the exact location of their fine-feathered find because of that reason, as well as the bird’s meaning in Native American culture.
“Native Americans look at the hawk, any hawk, as a messenger, like a hawk will appear whenever a message is needing to be brought,” she said. “And a white hawk — white symbolizes purity and truth and of a divine nature, so when you see a white hawk, to the Native Americans it meant that it was a divine messenger or a message from the heavens.”