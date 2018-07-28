A woman and her newborn son will receive lifetime memberships to any Six Flags amusement park after she gave birth Monday afternoon at Hurricane Harbor.
Six Flags Over Georgia announced that park EMTs helped deliver the baby boy — Mathew — after his mother Crusita unexpectedly went into labor while visiting the waterpark with her daughter.
“In honor of this joyful occasion, Six Flags Over Georgia will provide both Mathew and Crusita with Diamond Elite memberships to visit any Six Flags park for life,” park spokesman Gene Petriello said. “All of us at Six Flags Over Georgia wish Crusita, Mathew and their entire family a lifetime of happiness, health and many thrilling roller coaster rides together.”
The two will have plenty of chances to ride coasters as the Diamond Elite membership they’ll receive provides them unlimited admission to any Six Flags park, 50 percent off most purchases, unlimited sodas, better parking spots and the ability to skip two lines per visit.
Petriello said Crusita’s third child is the second baby born at Six Flags Over Georgia in the park’s 51-year history.