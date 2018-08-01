DALTON — A Whitfield County woman who was arrested in May after leading authorities to the shallow grave of her girlfriend who had been missing for more than a year was indicted by the grand jury for concealing the death of another and four counts of making a false statement.
All of the indictments against Amy Gale Duckett are felonies.
According to the indictments, Duckett met several times with Detective Chris Guay of the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office after Christine Medlin was reported missing by her mother in March of 2017.
The two met on March 28, April 17 and June 16 in 2017, and the indictments say Duckett concealed the fact that Christine Medlin was was dead and misled investigators.
Later in May, Duckett led investigators to the shallow grave at 170 Novella Drive. Medlin’s body was discovered wrapped in carpet and white plastic wrap with a tarp lining the grave and covering the body.
Duckett’s son, Kurt Emmett Duckett, was also indicted for concealing the death of another.