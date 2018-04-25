A Huntsville teen was rescued at Little River Canyon National Preserve after being swept downriver on Tuesday.
According to a press release, park personnel were notified the 17-year-old male had gone into the river didn’t come back out. This incident was down river from the Little Falls area at Little River Canyon National Preserve. Multiple agencies from both DeKalb and Cherokee counties were dispatched.
The teen and two other friends jumped into the river when they got out he fell back into the water and was swept down river.
A bystander called 911 and a hasty search was performed responding agencies. Rescuers were able to locate the teen under an overhang along the east side of the river. The area was difficult to access and a technical rescue was utilized to extricate him to the bluff where he was assisted to a transport vehicle. Medical personnel assessed him and remained with him throughout the extrication and transport to the staging area.
“The Park Service would like to remind everyone that this time of year the river levels can fluctuate rapidly and water temperatures remain cold. With increased rains over the last several days, Little River has been experiencing record high water levels. This greatly increases the dangers associated with the river,” the press release stated.