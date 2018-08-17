CALHOUN — Gordon County Administrator, Jim Ledbetter, who also serves at county attorney, today released a statement concerning a legal residence issue of Gordon County Magistrate Judge Pat Rasbury.
The statement said on August 15 the Director of the Gordon County Board of Elections received a document notifying her office that Rasbury had changed his residence address from Gordon County to Catoosa County. Under Georgia law, a chief magistrate Judge must reside in the county where he holds office.
“In order to resolve this issue expediently for the sake of justice and orderly operation of the magistrate court, there will be a brief period of investigation followed by a public hearing before a superior court judge from another county who will be appointed by the office of the Seventh Judicial District,” Ledbetter said.
While this matter is under review, Rasbury is performing administrative functions for the county but not hearing cases in court.