GNTC Welding student Jacob Hargrove (center) stretches out his arms in victory after being named the gold medal winner in the SkillsUSA Georgia Welding competition this past spring. The Catoosa County, Georgia resident is one of 17 GNTC students who have qualified to compete against the best in the country at their professions at the National SkillsUSA Competition in Louisville, Kentucky this week. / GNTC photo