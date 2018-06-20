MARIETTA — Thyssenkrupp, a German industrial conglomerate, could be bringing part of its elevator business to Circle 75 Parkway near the Battery.
That’s after the Development Authority of Cobb County agreed Tuesday morning to issue bonds not to exceed $264 million and a 10-year tax abatement for a research and development facility as well as a 290,000 square-foot rentable office building with parking deck and additional office space in an annex building.
Under the abatement, the development authority would take the title to the property, removing it from the tax rolls. The company would pay no taxes on the improved property during the first year, with payment increasing each year until it reached 100 percent after 11 years.
The land where the project is slated to go is owned by the Braves, which would enter into a ground lease with Thyssenkrupp. The Braves would lease the land to the company, which would build and manage the building.
The company would bring 863 new jobs with an average wage of about $100,000, according to an analysis by Georgia Tech’s Enterprise Innovation Institute.
The jobs are set to be in engineering and research.
Ross Williams, Marietta Daily Journal