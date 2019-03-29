DALTON — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating Varnell Police Chief Lyle Grant for possible theft by conversion and reckless conduct for "providing" an encrypted portable radio to a local wrecker service, "disregarding the potential safety risks to law enforcement officers engaged in undercover/sting/narcotics operations," according to an incident report.
The case was referred to the GBI by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office. A statement from the sheriff's office said.
"The sheriff’s office initiated an investigation after recovering an encrypted portable radio which contained numerous frequencies that were being used throughout the county. It was determined shortly after starting the investigation that criminal charges could arise from this incident, therefore the case was turned over to the GBI to investigate," according to the statement.
GBI Special Agent in Charge Joe Montgomery declined to comment on Thursday.
Grant said Thursday he is "concerned" that the GBI is looking into him for giving an encrypted police radio to Bob Cummings, owner of Bob's Wrecker Service in Dalton.
"I did not intend to violate any laws or policies. I only intended to benefit the city of Varnell," Grant said.
Grant said Bob's is the only towing service that applied to be on Varnell's rotation this year to be called when wrecks occur.
"When we would have an accident, he would be alerted to it a little bit quicker (with the radio)," Grant said. "He would hear when we have a wreck here in Varnell and dispatch a wrecker here a little bit quicker."
But sheriff's office officials were concerned that through the radio anybody in the business could potentially hear "sensitive" communications not meant for the public.
A case summary in the incident report discusses reckless conduct "due to Chief Grant providing an encrypted police radio to a private citizen and his employees to use and disregarding the potential safety risks to law enforcement officers engaged in undercover/sting/narcotics operations. A private citizen, his employees and customers could be privy to and monitor sensitive law enforcement operations such as 'buy busts,' undercover drug operations and search warrant executions in real time on encrypted channels, (posing) a substantial and unjustifiable risk to law enforcement (officers') safety."
It discusses theft by conversion "due to Chief Grant converting Whitfield County-owned property to private use when he knowingly and willfully gave/loaned the radio to Robert Cummings to use in his private business."
According to the report, on Monday, "a confidential source" made the sheriff's office aware that "an encrypted police radio was being used by Bob's Wrecker Service." Each radio cost the county approximately $5,500, according to the report.
Later that day, deputies went to Bob's Wrecker Service and met with Cummings. "When detectives entered the business, a dispatcher could be heard on the radio," the report states.
"Cummings stated that he did have a police radio in his possession," according to the report. "Cummings went on to state that prior to the new digital radio system, he had multiple radios that were used to monitor the radio. The radio networks were not secure and the public could listen to everyday radio traffic. Cummings stated that when the digital radio system went online, he was having to pay one of his employees to stay at the office and monitor the phone calls coming in. Cummings asked Varnell Police Chief Lyle Grant if he could obtain an encrypted radio to use and Chief Grant agreed."
The report said, "Based on Cummings' admission of obtaining the radio so he didn't have to keep/pay an employee at his business, it appears that Cummings was using the radio for business gain."
Mayor Tom Dickson denied there are any issues with the department.
"I've straightened Lyle out on that issue," Dickson said. "He doesn't have the authority to give it (the radio) away."
Dickson said he found out about the investigation when Grant called him Thursday after a reporter had called Grant. He said he did not know Grant had provided the radio to the towing company. He expressed some frustration that the sheriff's office and the GBI had not contacted him.
"The first thing is to find out exactly what the issue is," he said. "As far as we know at this point, it is not a criminal investigation. The GBI is gathering some information, but in their meeting with Lyle it was not presented as a criminal case."