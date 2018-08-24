On Thursday, the GBI was requested by the Emerson Police Department and Bartow County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting.
According to a GBI press release:
Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 6:05 p.m., officers went to Love’s Travel Stop at 150 Old Allatoona Road in response to man threatening to harm himself.
Two Emerson police officers and one Bartow County Sheriff’s deputy encountered Jose Rafael Caballero, 51, who was armed with a handgun and pointed it at the officers.
Officers gave verbal commands for Caballero to drop his weapon, which he did not. When he did not comply, officers fired multiple times, striking him. Caballero was transported to Kennestone Hospital where he is in critical, but stable condition. No officers were injured in this incident.
The officers involved are identified as:
Sgt. Neil Baker, Emerson Police Department
Patrolman Gary Mandelus, Emerson Police Department
Deputy George Murchison, Bartow County Sheriff’s Office
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Cherokee Judicial Circuit for review.