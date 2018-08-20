ACWORTH — Vicki Meisner sat in her truck Friday in a line of more than 40 vehicles in the far right lane of Wade Green Road where it intersects with Ga. Highway 92, the engine of her Dodge Dakota turned off.
“I turned it off because I’m almost out of gas,” she said, as she waited in the stopped traffic at about 11:45 a.m. She hadn’t moved since 10 a.m.
Overhead a news helicopter circled.
All were there to get into the Square convenience store on the corner of Wade Green and Highway 92 to fill their tanks with gasoline at a price many in line had never seen - 76 cents per gallon.
The price, about $2 less than current prices elsewhere in the area, was part of a three-hour promotion to celebrate the grand opening of his family’s newly renovated gas station and convenience store, owner Jigar Patel said. The station sells 76 brand fuel.
According to U.S. Department of Energy figures, the last time the average price of a gallon of gasoline was 76 cents was 1978, nearly a decade before Tibbetts was born.