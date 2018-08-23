Four people were charged with burglary Wednesday for a theft which occurred in Cedar Bluff, Alabama last month.
According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver:
Investigator Brent Snead charged Kaleb R. Stephens, 22; Ethan P. Moore, 19; Stephen C. Adcock, 21; and John W. Watson, no age listed, with third degree burglary and first degree theft. Sheriff’s office investi-gators also recovered the majority of the stolen property.
All four were all booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.