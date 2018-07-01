MARIETTA — The autopsy of a father of four whose body was discovered in a SunTrust Park cooler Tuesday afternoon is complete, but the cause of death is pending. Foul play is not suspected.
Cobb Medical Examiner Dr. Christopher Gulledge said in a statement that the cause of death of Todd Keeling, 48, from White Bear Lake, Minnesota, is pending and further toxicology and tissue testing is needed before a determination can be made. The results of those tests could take weeks, and the Cobb ME’s office on Friday declined to release additional information until everything is finalized.
It remains unclear whether Keeling suffered a medical emergency inside the cooler or if he somehow got locked inside.
Keeling’s body was discovered by one of his co-workers, Cobb police said.
Keeling was working an overnight shift the evening he died, and wasn’t discovered until about 3:30 p.m. the following day, according to Officer Sarah O’Hara, spokeswoman for Cobb police.