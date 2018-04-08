MARIETTA — A former nurse serving a life sentence for sexually assaulting and videotaping sedated patients is back in custody after he was mistakenly released from his medium security prison last week, Cobb deputies say.
Paul Serdula, of Marietta, was serving a life sentence plus an additional 25 years at the Wheeler Correctional Facility on accusations he sexually assaulted patients to whom he had given anesthesia.
He won an appeal in February vacating his convictions, but was not cleared of the charges against him when he was erroneously released by the Georgia Department of Corrections last week. A Cobb judge is set to decide whether to grant him a new trial or whether his original convictions should be reinstated. He turned himself in at the jail.
Serdula was charged with assaulting 19 victims, including two girls under the age of 16, at a local hospital, surgery center and a dentist’s office.
The 55-year-old was sentenced in April of 2011 by Cobb Superior Court Judge Reuben Green. But Serdula’s convictions were vacated by the Georgia Court of Appeals in February after his defense team successfully argued Green should have recused himself in the case.