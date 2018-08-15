MARIETTA — A former Kennesaw State University student accused of sexually assaulting three women near campus pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Tyree Robert Mew, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault with intent to rape and one count of sodomy as jury selection in his trial got underway, according to Kim Isaza, spokeswoman for the Cobb District Attorney’s Office.
Between September 2015 and March 2016, Mew sexually assaulted three women in various residences near KSU.