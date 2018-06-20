MARIETTA — A Cobb Police officer has been accused of abusing a mentally delayed woman during an alleged sexual-based attack from March, according to police and an arrest warrant.
Cobb County Police Officer Robert Lanier New was arrested about 10 p.m. Monday and, as of early Tuesday afternoon, remained held in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond on charges of simple battery and aggravated assault, Cobb Police Chief Michael Register said during a press conference.
An investigation report and arrest warrant taken out against New on Monday night accuses the police officer of slapping a 44-year-old woman who had the mental capacity of an approximately 10- to 14-year-old while engaged in a sex act with her sometime in March.
New also allegedly choked the woman during the incident, according to the warrant.
Early investigations showed New and the woman had likely met online, Register said, adding that it appeared both individuals consented to the sexual contact but not the alleged violent acts that occurred during.