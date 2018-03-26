A former City of Cartersville employee, Kanneya Delon Brown-Cooley, was arrested on four counts of felony theft by deception in connection the theft of payments for services.
According to Cartersville police:
On March 15 a customer service supervisor for the city reported some customers stated their accounts had not been properly credited after payments were made.
“A City of Cartersville customer service employee acting outside of the law and City policy was recently terminated from employment with the City and arrested on various charges,” a press releases stated. “This mat-ter continues to be investigated by the Cartersville Police Department. If your utility bill’s balance does not match what your records indicate it should be please contact Demi Castillo or Jenny Hall at Customer Service, 770-387-5607 to discuss it.”