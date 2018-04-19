MARIETTA — The Cobb County Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation have revealed new details about an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead Tuesday.
The GBI has identified the man as 25-year-old Sanchez Lowe. He was fatally shot by a Cobb County Police officer in the parking lot of the Guest Inn, located at 95 South Service Road in Austell, after police said he fled from officers and dragged an officer with his car.
Two officers and a recruit were walking through the area as part of an effort to connect with the community, according to Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register.
That’s just what happened, Register said. An officer smelled what he believed to be marijuana coming from a motel room and made contact with one of the people in the room, who did not let them in.
The officers called in for a warrant, and while they were waiting, Lowe dashed out of the room and into a vehicle, officers said.
Lowe tried to drive away. Officers tried to stop him, and one officer was dragged by the vehicle, according to the GBI. That officer fired at Lowe, killing him, according to the GBI.
“After the incident, emergency medical care was given to him,” Register said. “He was subsequently pronounced deceased on the scene.”
According to the GBI, a large amount of marijuana and two handguns were later found in the motel room. Register said the amount of marijuana was over three pounds and that there were other drugs there as well. He said a man and a woman were also in the room.
Register said Lowe had an outstanding warrant for probation violation out of Fulton County.
Register said the officer who fired the shot is a field training officer at the department who was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.
From where he sits now, Register said he believes the officer acted the way he was taught in that training.
“I am going to let you ask that question to the GBI, but I believe we all have to wait for the facts, but from what I know of the situation right now, I believe the officer was justified and legal with his actions,” he said.