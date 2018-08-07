LaFAYETTE — Officials with the Erlanger Health System announced today they will not appeal the Georgia Department of Community Health’s decision to grant CHI Memorial Hospital a certificate of need for radiation oncology services in North Georgia.
On June 25 the agency granted CHI a go ahead to provide full-service cancer services with new equipment at CHI Memorial-Parkway in Ringgold. The only thing, at that point, was whether or not Erlanger would appeal that decision.
“Erlanger has always had a major presence in this community, and we have reassured local officials of our plans to provide even greater access to world class care in Catoosa County and North Georgia,” said Erlanger Vice President of Operations and Market CEO Tanner Goodrich.
“We know Erlanger and its employees have been heavily invested in our community for many years and we are supportive of Erlanger’s continuing and growing presence in Catoosa County,” said Steven Henry, Chairman of Catoosa County Commissioners. “We look forward to continuing to work with their leadership team to provide additional medical services to our residents, to support our tax base and economic development,” he said.