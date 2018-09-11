MARIETTA — An Emerson man marked the opening of the new Northwest Corridor express lanes Monday by throwing rocks at cars, according to police.
Jesse Lemar Tolbert, 40, was arrested for his actions and is in custody at the Cobb jail, according to jail records.
Georgia State Patrol responded to a call of a suspicious person throwing objects onto the roadway at about 4:16 p.m. on the express lanes at Windy Hill Road.
The GSP found a 2010 Toyota Venza whose windshield had been struck by “a large rock.” According to Tolbert’s arrest warrant, the impact nearly caused the driver to overturn.
Officers found Tolbert, who matched a description provided by a witness. Police said he was on the elevated part of the Windy Hill exit ramp which overlooks the express lanes below, a place pedestrians are not allowed.
Monday was the first commute day for the 30-mile, $834 million stretch of reversible turn lanes that run between Cobb and Cherokee counties. The lanes officially opened Saturday