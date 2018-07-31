CANTON — The human remains found behind a home off Purcell Lane in northeast Cherokee on July 5 have been identified, and the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death as a homicide.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the victim, Gary Farris, 58, saying that he was the owner of the home where he was found at 2155 Purcell Lane.
“The investigation into the homicide is ongoing as investigators continue to gather and process evidence and follow up on leads,” department spokeswoman Sgt. Marianne Kelley said in the announcement. “The Sheriff’s Office is confident that this is not a stranger-on-stranger crime and Mr. Farris knew the suspect(s).”
Farris was a prominent Atlanta lawyer. He was partner at the Atlanta-based Burr & Forman law firm, which he founded in 1995, according to the firm’s website. He practiced in Georgia and Alabama, representing banks and other lenders, including Wells Fargo Bank and Regions Bank.