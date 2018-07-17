DALTON — A Dalton High School teacher who fired a gun through a window in his classroom in February was sentenced to two years in prison followed by eight years of probation on Tuesday in Whitfield County Superior Court.
Randal Davidson pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal damage to property and carrying a weapon within a school safety zone, both felonies, and to disrupting the operation of a public school, which is a misdemeanor.
Davidson spoke briefly before Judge Cindy Morris expressing remorse for his actions and apologizing for them
He said he went to school that day contemplating suicide in a place where he felt loved. He was alone in the classroom and no one was injured.
District Attorney Bert Poston said his office had a series of meetings at Dalton High School with staff, faculty and parents.
“The consensus of that group was that two years in prison would be appropriate,” he said. “We did want him to serve some time in prison, but we also thought it was important to get out and get mental health treatment.”