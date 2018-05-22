DALTON — The Dalton City Council is moving ahead with plans to put the historic railroad depot at 110 Depot St. up for sale.
Council members voted 4-0 Monday to approve a $7,000 contract with the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation for marketing and consulting services related to the possible sale. The Georgia Trust is a nonprofit group that aims to preserve the state’s historic sites and buildings, largely by connecting the owners of endangered properties with buyers who will preserve and enhance them.
“They have a list of people across the state who specialize in buying and renovating historical buildings like that,” said councilman Gary Crews.
The trust will also review any historic preservation easement placed on the building before it is sold.
The council closed the building, which formerly housed the Dalton Depot & Trackside Tavern restaurant, in November of 2015, citing conditions that “posed potential health hazards to the public,” including mold. The building has remained empty since.
The city owns the building. The City Council put the building up for bids in 2017 but did not get any offers.