DALTON — Daniel Staats stood with his head slightly bowed beside his attorney in Whitfield County Superior Court on Tuesday. He spoke only to answer in the affirmative when Judge Cindy Morris asked him if he understood the plea agreement he had made and whether he signed it voluntarily.
Staats, a faith-based counselor, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault by a psychotherapist engaged in sexual contact with an individual being treated/counseled. He had been indicted on four counts.
Judge Morris then sentenced him to 20 years, with two years to serve in state prison and the rest on probation. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for seven years and to receive sex offender counseling.
Through his attorney Marcus Morris, Staats declined to comment.