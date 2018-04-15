MARIETTA — A Marietta man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 50 years after being convicted this week of sodomizing a young boy his mother was babysitting, according to the Cobb District Attorney’s office.
Christopher John Wrice, 26, lived with his mother in an apartment on Favor Road in May 2016 while he was out on bond for a federal child pornography charge when the incident occurred, according to Kim Isaza, spokesperson for the Cobb DA’s office.
Wrice’s mother often babysat for neighborhood children in the apartment, where Wrice first encountered the victim and assaulted him, Isaza said. The boy told his mother about the incident a few months later, and after he was examined by a pediatrician, she reported the abuse to police, Isaza said.
The boy, now 9 years old, testified this week that Wrice sodomized him twice in and around the apartment Wrice shared with his mother, according to the DA’s office.
During the federal investigation, two laptops belonging to Wrice were searched by agents, who discovered hundreds of videos and images of child pornography involving young boys, Isaza said.