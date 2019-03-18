A man and a woman have been charged with an attempted home invasion in Bartow County on March 11.
According to Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap:
A woman at 200 East Pleasant Valley Road called 911 reporting a man was outside her home and had fired shots into her door. Deputies and investigators responded and the first deputy on scene stopped a black SUV leaving the driveway. A female driver and a male passenger were detained at the time for investigation. The resident was not injured by the bullets fired into her home.
The male passenger, identified as 36-year-old Wilmar Perez and the driver, 28-year-old Katherine Barlow, both of Cleveland, Tennessee were arrested.
Perez is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, criminal trespass, second-degree burglary, unlawful for inmate to possess any controlled substance and theft by taking.
Barlow is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, second-degree burglary and unlawful for inmate to possess any controlled substance.
Investigators determined that the parties knew each other and that this was not a random crime.