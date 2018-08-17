DALTON — Steve Foster, the local Democratic candidate for Congress, is eligible to be on the ballot for the Nov. 6 general election, but likely will still be in jail on Election Day after being sentenced Tuesday for his DUI conviction.
Whitfield County Superior Court Judge Cindy Morris sentenced Foster, who is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Tom Graves in the 14th Congressional District, to one year in jail with six months to serve and six months on probation for his Aug. 7 conviction.
Dalton police arrested Foster for DUI on Sept. 23, 2017. In a police dash cam video played in court and released after the trial, Foster rambles and rants through his arrest, a trip to the hospital and eventual booking into the Whitfield County jail. On the video, Foster told police he prayed to God for a curse on Whitfield County.
The conviction and sentence will not prevent Foster from being on the ballot for the congressional race, according to Whitfield County registrar Mary Hammontree. She said only a felony conviction would prevent that. DUI is a misdemeanor offense.