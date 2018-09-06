MARIETTA — Cobb County sheriff’s office today charged a Dallas woman for unlicensed dental work exactly two weeks after she was indicted for the same crime in Paulding County.
Krista Chasity Szewczyk, 47, of Dallas was charged at the Cobb County Jail in Marietta today with one felony count of practicing dentistry without a license. She was being held in lieu of a $5,720 bond early this afternoon.
Szewczyk was charged after the Paulding County District Attorney’s office and Marietta Police Department simultaneously executed search warrants at her home in the Seven Hills area in Paulding County and at County Dental Providers in Marietta this morning, officials with both agencies confirmed.