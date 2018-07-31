MARIETTA — A Cobb County Police officer is recovering after being injured during a Monday afternoon chase with three suspects.
Just before 5 p.m. Monday police responded to a report a motorcycle had just been stolen.
A responding officer spotted a truck and trailer leaving the restaurant’s parking lot with the motorcycle and attempted to pull the truck over. One of the officers who responded to the area, Officer C.L. McTier, was stopping traffic as he approached the truck. Witnesses said though McTier had his hand up, one vehicle continued and struck him, O’Hara said.
McTier was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta where he was treated and later released, suffering significant bruising and soreness but expected to make a full recovery, according to O’Hara.
Police have not said whether the driver of the vehicle that struck McTier faced any citation or charge.