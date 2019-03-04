CANTON — A Cobb County nurse has been charged with 93 felonies after allegedly using stolen prescription pads to forge prescriptions for opioid painkillers.
She was arrested Friday by the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad.
Sarah Lichtenberger, 47, of Kennesaw was arrested and charged on Friday by Cherokee drug agents, who were tipped off to a possibly forged prescription by a local pharmacy. The tip prompted an investigation that lasted about a week, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Jay Baker said Monday.
"She's a nurse and it appears she stole prescription pads from a doctor she used to work for and used them to forge painkiller prescriptions," Baker said.
Lichtenberger is charged with four felony crimes for each instance investigators were able to document suspected prescription forgery, Baker said. Investigators believe she forged prescriptions more than 30 times since April, 2017, he said.
Each instance brought a charge of possession of a controlled substance, obtaining a controlled substance by forgery, identity fraud and forgery in the first degree, according to authorities.
"At this time it appears there were no sales of these drugs going on, but that they were obtained to support a personal addiction," Baker said.
Gary Tanner, The Cherokee Tribune
Multi-speciality clinic opens in Ringgold
RINGGOLD - A multi-specialty clinic is now open at CHI Memorial Parkway which provides locals with medical specialists in three different fields - urology, surgery and breast care.
“Since 1997, CHI Memorial has continued to expand its presence throughout North Georgia,” said Dr. Marijka Grey, president of CHI Memorial Medical Group. “This new multi-specialty clinic affirms our commitment to provide this growing community with access to medical care, both primary care and now specialists, where they live and work.”
CHI Memorial Chattanooga Urology Associates specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of all areas related to the urinary tract and the reproductive area. CHI Memorial Surgical Associates specializes in minimally invasive laparoscopic, robotic-assisted, and traditional general surgery. CHI Memorial Breast Care Associates provides comprehensive and compassionate breast care to every woman in a convenient, comfortable setting.
The multi-specialty clinic is located at CHI Memorial Parkway, 4700 Battlefield Parkway, Suite 320, Ringgold, Ga.