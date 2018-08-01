CANTON — A Hickory Flat couple will soon celebrate a milestone they’ve been working toward for nearly a decade: they hope to be among those who have run marathons in all 50 states.
Capt. Ken Locke, court services commander at the Cherokee County courthouse, and his wife, Amanda Locke, have run marathons in 47 states. The three states remaining are Delaware, South Dakota and Hawaii.
Running has been an important part of the relationship — they became friends in a running group before they started dating, and trained for Amanda’s first marathon, then the ING Georgia Marathon, in 2010.
“After I finished (the first marathon,) I told him, I have to do one more. I can’t just say I ran a marathon. If I run two, then I’m a marathoner,” she said.
Rather than trying to beat a time goal, the two run to finish the race together. Their best time was five hours and 15 minutes, the Georgia marathon.
“We’re not fast. We’ve gotten slower with our times, and I’m fine with that,” Amanda Locke said.
In one trip, the Lockes took a week to run in seven states, including Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont. On another, Ken Locke had a heat stroke and had to run another race.