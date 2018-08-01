Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection to a burglary and theft that occurred in the Ellisville, Alabama community.
According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver:
Mitchell B. Slayton, 27, of Leesburg; and Morgan E. Ball, 27, of Centre, are charged with third degree burglary, first degree theft of property and third degree criminal mischief.
Slayton is also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Investigators recovered items taken from the residence and returned them to the owner. Both Slayton and Ball were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center.