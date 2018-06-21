Cartersville police say a man shot and killed an attorney and then killed himself on Wednesday.
According to Cartersville Police Department Lt. M.E. Bettikofer:
Police found Antonio Mari killed at his law office at 605 North Tennessee St. at approximately 1:37 p.m. Wednesday. Police determined Mari had been shot by Walter Radford and fled the scene in a late model Ford pickup truck. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Mari had been representing Radford's wife in their divorce.
Cartersville police and Bartow County Sheriff’s Department located the pickup truck at 68 Willow Bend Drive. At approximately 2:40 p.m., police forcibly entered the home and found Radford deceased from an apparent self- inflicted gunshot wound.
The Cartersville Police Department was assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.