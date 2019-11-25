CALHOUN -- A tip to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office concerning child pornography eventually led to the arrests of two people on a long list of felony charges, Sheriff Mitch Ralston announced Monday.
According to GCSO records, Charlie William Wright Jr., 49, of 334 Beamer Circle, Calhoun, and Ruth Ann Grace Newport, 39, of the same address, were not only found to have been in possession of child porn, but the couple also created home-made videos involving a 2-year-old victim.
Wright was arrested on Nov. 18 after the sheriff's office received a tip that he was in possession of the illegal images. During the investigation, detectives discovered evidence that Wright had manufactured videos as well.
Investigators then used five search warrants to search multiple electronic devices and discovered video evidence that Grace was involved as well. She was already in jail facing drug charges.
Wright has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of child molestation, one count of aggravated sodomy and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor child.
Newport has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor child, two counts of aggravated sodomy and one count each of child molestation and aggravated child molestation.
Both individuals remain in custody.
According to Whitfield County Superior Court records Wright was convicted of one count of sexual battery in Whitfield County in 2005 and, in a negotiated plea agreement, received a sentence of five years.