MARIETTA — More than $1.6 million will change hands between Cobb County and the Atlanta Braves under an agreement approved Tuesday, ultimately resulting in the ballclub giving about $1.4 million to the county to settle a months-long dispute.
During an at times contentious meeting Tuesday, the commission voted 4-1 with Commissioner Lisa Cupid opposed to approve a settlement between the two parties, resolving questions of millions of dollars each side said the other owed.
The approved agreement, according to the county, includes the Braves paying a nearly $1.5 million “system development fee” to the county’s water department as well as the Braves owing $380,000 to the county under a 2017 agreement for signage and maintenance of bridges near SunTrust Park.
However, Cobb will reimburse the Braves $500,000 for payment of the county’s project management costs and the county will maintain its remaining two annual payments of more than $163,000 — scheduled for this October and October 2019 — to satisfy the transportation and infrastructure requirements in the development agreement