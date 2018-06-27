Cobb Police are investigating a man’s body found in a beer cooler inside SunTrust Park.
Officer Sarah O’Hara, spokesperson for Cobb Police, identified the body as that belonging to a man who worked for a third-party contractor of food and beverage products. The body was discovered by an employee of the same company.
Authorities were withholding the man’s name until his next of kin could be notified.
O’Hara said she could not speculate on foul play, citing the ongoing investigation. No arrests had been announced by press time.
An email response from a Braves spokesperson referred the MDJ to Cobb Police.