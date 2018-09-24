Former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign with Democrat Stacey Abrams in Georgia on Thursday, although the location of the visit hasn’t been announced yet.
Biden is the latest big-name Democrats to support Abrams’ race for governor against Republican Brian Kemp.
Other potential Democratic presidential contenders, including U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, have visited Georgia to back her campaign. Two former presidents - Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama - have also endorsed her, and Carter was with her in Plains last week.
Kemp’s campaign also includes high-profile backers. Vice President Mike Pence is planning another visit to Georgia, and his supporters are also trying to lure President Donald Trump to the state before the No-vember vote.