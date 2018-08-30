The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the recovery of Freddy Seth Morgan who was missing since May.
According to Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap:
Morgan, 30, was reported missing after leaving work at the Zep Manufacturing plant in Emerson on May 24. His family and friends reported that he had not been seen since that day. On May 31, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office joined the Emerson Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in the case as new information was obtained.
Investigators discovered he had taken a taxi to a local restaurant and then to a friend’s home after leaving work on the May 24. He then left on foot from that home.
The investigators organized several searches of areas and did not locate any evidence of foul play. On August 25 just after 11 a.m., workers cleaning up brush at 251 McCormick Road near Euharlee found human remains and called 911.
After recovery, the remains were confirmed to be Seth Morgan by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office. Investigators are awaiting testing and examination results to determine a cause of death, but at this time no foul play is suspected.