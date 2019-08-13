A Bartow County deputy involved who was involved in an off-duty disturbance has been terminated and arrested.
According to Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap:
Former deputy Brison Strickland, 28, became involved in an off-duty disturbance at his home on Saturday night. A woman contacted Strickland and his fiance Kristen Smith, 25, at their door over a complaint of being loud and disorderly after midnight.
The woman recorded the contact on her cellphone and during the exchange, Strickland and Smith were verbally abusive and made several claims to be police officers and used explicit language in threatening manners.
The woman then filed a report with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office about the confrontation.
Millsap stated his office was notified about the incident on Monday morning and Strickland was immediately suspended pending further investigation. Once the investigation was completed on Tuesday, Strickland was terminated by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.
He and Smith are both charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.