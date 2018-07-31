The Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force along with the Cartersville Police Department and the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office conducted a warrant sweep at Mountain Chase Apartment Complex on North Tennessee Street on July 27 and made eight drug arrests, according to Cartersville police Lt. M.E. Bettikofer.
The investigation began after police noticed an increase in 911 calls to the area over the last several months.
Six people were arrested in apartment 114 and charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute: Cedric Jett Sr., Cedric Jett Jr., Tyjuan Jett, Ronna Jett, Fantasia Jett and Markiesha Perdue.
Tina Knox Satterfield and Nathan Woods were arrested in another apartment, number 314, and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.