The Adairsville Police Department is pleased to announce that they have completed a pledge they took to improve their response to those suffering from mental illness in their community.
According to Adairsville Police Department Chief Mike Jones:
The pledge is part of an initiative called the One Mind Campaign started by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, a 30,000-member professional association for law enforc
ement that provides training, technical assistance, and recruitment services. To join the One Mind Campaign, law enforcement agencies must pledge to implement four promising practices in a 12-36-month period to ensure successful future interactions between police officers and persons with mental illness.
In the law enforcement community, mental illness has become a common focus, with some departments estimating that as many as 20% of their calls for service are related to mental health declines.
Chief Jones made the decision to join the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s One Mind Campaign because it was one of his goals when he took the position as Chief and the training received in CIT Class will help the officers achieve a more positive outcome with those experiencing a mental health crisis.
In completing the One Mind Pledge, the Adairsville Police Department established a sustainable partnership with Highland Rivers Health and NAMI.
In addition, the police department developed and implemented a model policy to address officers’ interactions with those affected by mental illness and ensured that all of our officers received some type of mental health awareness training, with at least twenty percent of the department completing the more intensive Crisis Intervention Training.
The curriculum includes education on various de-escalation techniques as well as live role-play scenarios of officers responding to persons who need mental health assistance.
The greatest benefit in adopting all strategies of the One Mind Campaign pledge has been the knowledge it has provided our officers. We have already seen benefits from the training. In July of 2019 two of our officers executed their learnings in preventing a man from jumping off the Hwy 140 bridge onto I-75. We are very excited that our officers are 100% Trained in CIT. For more information about the One Mind Campaign, please visit the IACP’s website:
www.theiacp.org/onemindcampaign. For more information on the Mental Health First Aid course, please visit www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org/.