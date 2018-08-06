Bartow County officials joined members of the Adairsville community to cut the ribbon for the new $18.7 million Adairsville Elementary School on Monday.
The school will open for classes Wednesday.
The new education local option sales tax funded building was constructed on the 14.3-acre site of the old Adairsville High School, less than two blocks from the Public Square in downtown Adairsville.
The school is also located less than two blocks from where a new Adairsville branch of the Bartow Boys and Girls Club will be constructed.
Principal Melissa Zarefoss was joined by new Bartow County School Superintendent Phillip Page and the Adairsville representative on the Bartow County Board of Education Anna Sullivan for ribbon cutting ceremonies Monday.
"It is enormous, it is beautiful," Zarefoss told Bartow County business leaders during a special preview last week.
Following the ribbon cutting, students led tours of the building. A second open-house for younger students was held Monday night.
Zarefoss, who has been principal at Adairsville Elementary for 13 years, said the school would open Wednesday with about the same number of students that were enrolled a year ago, approximately 690.
"We've got lots of room to grow," Zarefoss said. The facility was designed to accommodate as many as 900 children.
The old school, which opened in January 1977, still sits on a 9.5-acre campus at the intersection of Hall Station Road and King Street is less than two blocks from the new campus.
A sign on the old campus indicates that the property is for sale and interested parties should contact the superintendent's office.