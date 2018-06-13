Adairsville police say the two people suspected of burglarizing the Click Mart at 932 Hwy. 140 early Tuesday were captured in Florida on Wednesday morning.
According to the Adairsville Police Department:
Desmond Rademaker, 18, of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, and a 16-year-old runaway juvenile who has been missing since June 8 from Grand Chute, Wisconsin, were arrested in St. Augustine by deputies with the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Department. “Great detective work by the Adairsville Police Department, Kaukauna (Wisconsin) Police Department and the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Department led to the apprehension of these subjects this morning at a motel.”
Rademaker will face second-degree burglary charge and the juvenile will face charges in Bartow County as well.
Detectives with the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Department are in the process of serving a search warrant on the vehicle to recover any evidence.