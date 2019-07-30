DA seeking death penalty in Rockmart quadruple murder case
What was originally scheduled to be an arraignment for a man accused of killing four people on Jan. 24 ended when the Tallapoosa Circuit District Attorney notifying the court he intends to seek the death penalty.
Daylon Delon Gamble is charged with murder in the deaths of Helen Rose Mitchell, 48, and Jaequnn Davis, 19, both of 503 Williamson St., and of Arkeyla Perry, 24, and Dadrian Cummings, 26, both at 319 Rome St. in Rockmart.
District Attorney Jack Browning said he filed paperwork just prior to the start of arraignment proceedings Monday morning before Superior Court Chief Judge Meng Lim.
The Polk County Standard Journal
Woman charged with providing alcohol to inmates working at school
A Bartow County woman faces multiple counts of providing prohibited items to state inmates as a result of an incident that allegedly occurred late Monday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher:
Angela Machel Chastain, 43, of 82 Mission Ridge Road, Cartersville, was charged with criminal trespass and misdemeanor criminal trespassing.
Patrol officers responded to Johnson Elementary School at 1130 p.m. Monday for a burglar alarm. When they arrived a prison work van was found parked at the front door alongside a silver Nissan sportscar. The prison detail officer was not aware the vehicle was outside and advised it was not there when the crew arrived.
Chastain identified the inmate who she was meeting but claimed she had permission to visit. Following interviews with the inmate work crew and detail officer, it was determined that three of the inmates had been drinking alcoholic beverages.
The Rome News-Tribune