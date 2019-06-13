Rome man involved in police chase captured, facing 47 charges
A man who led police on a high-speed chase from Rome to nearly the Alabama line earlier this week has been arrested.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/Floyd County Police reports/warrants:
Anzriell Antipartris Smith, 22, of 30 Williams St., was arrested early Thursday and is facing 47 individual charges.
The chase started around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday while Smith was driving on East First Street, and included Floyd County Police and Georgia State Patrol units, according to Cpl. Chris Parton.
Near Ga. 100, a GSP executed a successful PIT — pursuit intervention technique — on the car, which then ran down an embankment near a convenience store and stopped.
The driver ran off into a heavily wooded area and couldn't be located. A tracking dog, K-9 Lex, was brought to the scene but it had been contaminated by the earlier search.
Included in Smith's slew of charges are three felony counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, one felony count of fleeing and attempting to elude an officer, and one felony count of false imprisonment. He also racked up 42 additional misdemeanor traffic charges.
The Rome News-Tribune
Businesses step up to repair, beautify Miracle Field ball
The damaged oversized decorative baseball at the Miracle Field has been reshaped and will be restored, refurbished and given a new surrounding after it was knocked off its pedestal, dented and scuffed last weekend.
Miracle League co-director Millie Hicks said a crew from the Whitfield County Public Works Department rounded out the dent in the ball, and plans are to have the ball completely repaired and repainted with new landscaping features around the pedestal that holds the ball.
“I had no doubt that people would step up and help us when we were in need,” Hicks said. “This community just amazes me. The amount of messages and offers for help we have received has been overwhelming. The love and the care they show for this Miracle Field has been amazing.”
The Miracle Field, which opened in 2012, is a specially-constructed turf diamond and outfield for special-needs baseball players. It is the home of the Miracle League, which has games and events there throughout the year.
Chris Whitfield, Daily Citizen-News