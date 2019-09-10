Sunday wreck in Chattooga claims life of Armuchee Middle student
Floyd County School officials confirmed an Armuchee Middle School student lost her life during a car crash in Chattooga County on Sunday evening.
The Georgia State Patrol are still investigating the fatal wreck.
Adyson Williams, 13, a student at AMS, was pronounced dead at the scene according to the GSP report. Her father Christopher Williams, 47 of Cedar Bluff, Ala. was unresponsive and transported to Floyd Medical Center.
According to Chattooga County Coroner Earle Rainwater, Christopher Williams also died from injuries sustained in the wreck. Aiden Williams, 10, was severely injured. He was pulled from the wreck and airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center where his condition is not known. Aiden is a Floyd County student as well.
Man arrested for meth after allegedly driving stolen ATV around Summerville
Summerville cops stopped a man driving a stolen Polaris Ranger ATV through the city early Wednesday morning, according to an incident report.
David Lee Cavin told Officer Ricky Van Pelt that the ATV was borrowed from a man on Sunnydale Road. Deputies checked out the story and could not confirm it. Instead, they discovered the ATV was stolen.
“While searching Mr. Cavin, he advised this officer that he had something on him. He handed over a small bag of methamphetamine,” Officer Van Pelt stated.
Deputies called the owner of the ATV who made a positive identification.
Cavin was arrested for driving with a suspended license, operation of an unregistered vehicle, driving with no proof of insurance, operating restrictions of off-road vehicles and possession of meth, according to an incident report.